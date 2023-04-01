Today, (Saturday, April 1) York Motorbikes, who have been in The Raylor Centre in James Street since 2016, opened the two-storey showroom, which is tucked a few units behind the centre.

The new facility is bigger than their previous unit, which was used as a workshop, and displays 50 bikes.

Motorbike athlete Peter Hickman, who has been dubbed the 'fastest man on two wheels' was invited to cut the ribbon to officially open it at 9.30am.

York Motorbikes owner David Jeffrey, Peter Hickman, mechanic Sam Feakes, and manager Natalie Garrington (Image: Newsquest)

York Motorbikes owner David Jeffrey, manager Natalie Garrington and mechanic, Sam Feakes, who sell, buy, deliver, repair, and service motorbikes, were there from 9am to 1pm to welcome customers to their new facility with coffees and food.

Natalie, who said she was “thrilled” at the number of customers present at the opening day, said: “After seven years in business we have grown and expanded to need this bigger showroom.

Crowd of customers outside the showroom (Image: Newsquest)

“We’ve had the keys to this unit for three years but have faced delays with Covid. So we’re excited to finally open it today, especially as it’s in time for the biking season, which runs from April to October in the nicer weather.

“We have more bikes than the old unit of all makes, which are used and of good quality.

“You can get around the new showroom nicely with its double floors.”

Peter Hickman cutting the ribbon (Image: Newsquest)

Motorcyclist Peter Hickman rose to fame as the fastest rider at the Isle of Man TT and the Ulster GP and in May last year he won the North West 200.

Natalie said: “We got to know him through racing, and a friend of ours went to his business down south and asked him to open up the showroom.”

Owner David, known as ‘Jeff’ has more than 30 years experience with motorbikes, and has worked in various throughout York.

Inside the showroom (Image: Newsquest)

He has also worked for Honda Britain Race Team in the Isle of Man between 1998 – 2002 preparing their race bikes.

Natalie added: “Fun fact, Jeff was actually Sam’s apprentice back in the day when he was a young lad starting out in the motorcycles industry and Sam taught Jeff everything he knows.

“Sam is now semi retired working for Jeff on a part time basis, so there’s nothing they don’t know about motorbikes between them, trust me when we say your motorbike is in the best hands with these two!”