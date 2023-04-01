North Yorkshire Police say 17-year-old Sky from York was last seen at her home address in York at around 2.30pm yesterday (March 31) and it's thought that she may have travelled to Scotland.

They haven't released Sky's surname but say she is white, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown long hair with blue highlights on top. She was last seen wearing a maroon coat with a fur trim on the hood, black leggings and black and white trainers. She’s thought to be carrying a bag.

Any immediate sightings of Sky should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. Please quote reference 12230057338