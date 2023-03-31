As reported by The Press, the road traffic collision happened in Tockwith at around 2.55pm on Thursday, March 30.

North Yorkshire Police said a white Vauxhall Astra and green Mini Clubman Cooper were involved in the crash at the junction of Cattal Moor Lane and Fleet Lane in Tockwith.

Police, fire and ambulance attended and the road was closed until 8.55pm to allow investigators to assess the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 38-year-old man from Bradford suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Mini Clubman, a 69-year-old woman from Selby, suffered broken bones and was also taken to hospital.

Officers are now appealing to any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who either saw the collision or either vehicle beforehand, to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: "They would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicles."

Anyone who could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and pass the information to the Force Control Room. You can also email jess.hall-christie@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference NYP-30032023-0325.