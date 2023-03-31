The money comes from a defibrillator grand fund launched by the council in January.

The PAD devices will be issued to the successful applicants in the coming weeks, along with some advice and initial training on the use and checks of the equipment that will be now be installed.

Cllr Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council and chair of the voluntary and community sector liaison group, said: “They can save lives, and while I hope they never have to be used, it is reassuring to know that so many are now out there across the district."

Grants to buy Public Access Defibrillators have been given to Dishforth Parish Council, Fewston Parochial Hall, Haverah Park with Beckwithshaw Parish Council, Healey Masham, High Ellington Masham, Knaresborough Football Club, Knaresborough Lions, Knaresborough Forest Cricket Club, Little Ribston Village Hall, Low Burton, Moor Monkton Parish Council, Ripon Community Link, Rotary Club of Knaresborough, Starbeck Tennis club, The Parish Meeting of South Stainley with Cayton, Thornthwaite Scout Centre and Thruscross Parish Council.