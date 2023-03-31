Joseph McCabe, 27, denied sexually assaulting a woman in the north of the county last summer, but was convicted at a trial earlier this year.

Today at York Magistrates Court, he was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does a rehabilitative programme.

He was also made subject to a three-year restraining order aimed at protecting the woman.

The Harrogate officer will now face an accelerated misconduct hearing. He has been suspended from duty since he was charged last summer.

Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said: “Our communities need to know that they can have complete trust in their police, and that we demand the highest level of integrity from our officers and staff.

“McCabe’s disgraceful actions fell far below that standard. I commend the victim for her courage in coming forward so we could take action. I also hope the case sends a clear message that there is no place for this behaviour in policing – and that we will secure justice against perpetrators, no matter who they are.”

McCabe made his first court appearance last summer.

At his trial the court heard details of the sexual encounter including how he had pulled the woman's hair with force.