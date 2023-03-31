TWO vans have been involved in a serious crash on a main road north of York.
The northbound A19 near Easingwold is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident after the Raskelf turn-off.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Acomb and York had gone to the crash, which it said involved two vans and had resulted in one casualty being trapped.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here