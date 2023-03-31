TWO vans have been involved in a serious crash which has blocked a main road north of York.
The northbound A19 near Easingwold is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident after the Raskelf turn-off.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Acomb and York had gone to the crash, which it said involved two vans and had resulted in one casualty being trapped.
North Yorkshire Police has urged motorists to avoid the A19 north of Easingwold, near to Raskelf.
"Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision and the road is expected to be closed for some time," it warned. "Please find alternative routes."
