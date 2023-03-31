Lucas Hughes, 13, will join more than 50 other climbers on April 30 in raising money for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, which was set up after his brother Oscar, a Dunnington schoolboy, died in 2014, aged nine.

In 2020, Lucas's father Ian also died of a brain tumour, and, a few days after Ian’s funeral, Lucas's little brother, four-year-old Milo, was diagnosed with the same disease and died a year later.

The climbers hope to raise £10,000 for OSCAR’s to help other children diagnosed with brain tumours.

Lucas, mum Marie, and eldest brother Seb, have taken on similar challenges in the past, reaching the summit of both Snowdon and Ben Nevis.

But the Three Peaks challenge will be the toughest of all, with the climbers expected to walk the distance of a marathon through stunning Yorkshire countryside while climbing higher in total than Ben Nevis - in just 12 hours.

Lucas said: “It feels weird that they are doing this for a charity named after my brother, but it’s great that it can help other children and families who’ve had to face what we have.

“You can’t imagine what it’s like to see one brother die, but then have it happen to your dad and another brother.

"It is so scary and makes me feel angry and upset all at the same time. Then I remember how great they were and how much fun I had with them and it makes me smile.

"Also, I am so happy with my mum and with Seb, and thankful for them and my grandparents too.

"I try to do my best so Oscar, Milo and my dad would be proud of me.”

The challenge comes as OSCAR’s has set up new projects, including providing Booster Boxes full of gifts to children with brain tumours and their siblings and funding research for brain tumour survivors.

It is also investing in a national campaign with The Brain Tumour Charity to raise awareness of the the signs and symptoms of childhood brain tumours.

The charity also co-funds the Leeds Neuropathology Research Tissue Bank, which enables scientists to get access to brain tumour tissue for their studies.

The charity raised over £100,000 last year, for the first time in its history.

Manager Phil Martinez said he had been overwhelmed with people’s willingness to help.

"We all have busy lives and are going though a cost of living crisis, but time and time again the people and businesses of York and the local area have stepped up to help children with brain tumours.”

*To sponsor Lucas, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucas-tulinius-hughes-threepeakchallenge