They bought a 3-bed Thespian home on Bellway’s Amber Grange development at Pocklington, where more than 90 per cent of the 183 2,3,4 and 5-bed homes are now sold.

Shannon, who is sharing their interior design adventures @architectandi, said: “From the moment we first saw the house we knew we loved it and it was practically made for us, now we get to share and celebrate our dream home with growing band of Instagram followers.”

Paula Murdoch, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Pocklington is extremely popular with buyers from all over the region, which means interest has been high and the sales rate good ever since we opened the development.”

Paula also praised her sales team after 90% of homebuyers said they would recommend Bellway.

Among the 17 homes left in the development’s final release is the 3-bed Baxter from £304,995 and the 2-bed Joiner from £221,995.

Paula added: “These homes have been a hit with buyers from both end of the spectrum – first time buyers and small families through to retiring downsizers.”