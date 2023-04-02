Ian Hawkins, 31, of Height Close, Armley, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a £2,699 laptop from a city centre store. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Richard Cook, 44, of Corlett Court, Foxwood, was made subject to a four-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting three police emergency workers and possessing heroin. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to one of the victims, and £50 to a second victim.

Paul David Humphrey, 52, of Hewley Avenue, Tang Hall, was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to carrying a blade in public. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Amy Ellen Marie McDonagh, 37, of Walmgate, York, was jailed for 20 weeks after she admitted three charges of shop theft. The sentence included resentencing for offences for which she had been on a community order at the time. She was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.