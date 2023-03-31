Heather is a commercial property specialist with more than 20 years’ experience acting for investors, developers, landlords, tenants and banks.

She joins from McCormicks in Harrogate, bringing with her wealth of knowledge of the local and wider regional market.

Raworths’ head of commercial client services, Matthew Hill, says the move will boost a growing team which has benefited from new client wins over the past few months.

He added: “There are major opportunities for us to grow our business in this sector, driven by a stronger than anticipated market post-pandemic and growth more broadly across the region where the demand for space continues to surge.

“Heather’s appointment is part of a strategic recruitment drive for our commercial team as we look to grow our client portfolio across the region and nationwide.”