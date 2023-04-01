They were convicted in their absence at three different magistrates' courts.

Stanley Latham, 62, of Lincoln Court, Ascot Way, York, must pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and has six penalty points after he was convicted at Bath Magistrates Court of not telling police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding near Taunton.

Raees Iqbal, 21, of Woodlea Avenue, Acomb, must pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs, and has seven penalty points after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of driving without insurance in Leeds.

Two motorists were convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

John Austin Daley, 42, of Holmes Avenue, Selby, was ordered to pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given eight penalty points for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Philip John Spriggs, 59, of Wilton near Pickering, was banned from driving for six months for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A170 near Snainton. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.