The Legacy, Yorkshire Museum, 7.30pm-9pm

The Legacy will open with a showing of Guiding Light – a digital display by the visionary artist and designer that showcases his latest collection and highlights his remarkable technical expertise along with his futuristic approach to fashion and innovation. This will be followed by a question and answer session with the designer, where topics will include Gary’s early life and career; his work with Alexander McQueen; how he is continuing the legacy of McQueen; the importance of digital fashion; and his journey into the art world.

Fashion Avenue, Guidhall, 9.30am – 4.30pm

Hosted by Kat Atkinson - former model, fashion lecturer and Instagrammer - Fashion Avenue delves into the various avenues of fashion and creativity that could form a career in the industry. This entire day is free to students. Guest speakers include:

10am - 11am: Sonia Schofield, Hair & Makeup Artist

11.30am - 12.30pm: Simon Whitaker, Managing Director of Master Debonair

1.30pm - 2.30pm: Tendai Murairwa Designer and Seamstress

3pm - 4pm: Elizabeth Kynaston, Freelance Fashion Designer

Get summer ready with personal stylist Laura Fawcett, Fenwicks, 6.30pm – 9pm

Yorkshire personal stylist Laura Fawcett at Fenwick will showcase the hottest looks for the season ahead with inspiring tips on dressing for the summer from weddings, to garden parties, race events and holidays, featuring ‘must have’ items and wardrobe staples.

Friday, April 28

Fashion and Beauty Showcase, Browns, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

York’s independent department store, Browns York is working in collaboration with Estee Lauder to provide an afternoon of fashion and beauty. The store will unveil a collection of the latest fashion pieces which will be followed by a beauty presentation by talented artists at Estee Lauder. The event will finish with afternoon tea and a gin tasting provided by Hooting Owl Gin.

Jigsaw Trunk Show, Jigsaw, 5.30pm – 7pm

The team at Jigsaw will host an in-store shopping event and runway show styled by Holly Woodhouse, offering guests a preview of the collections and the chance to shop with an exclusive 15 per cent off.

Indie Retail: The Runway, The Guildhall York, 8pm – 10pm

This exceptional venue will provide the backdrop for a selection of independent retailers to champion the unique shopping experiences they have created in this changing landscape. The theatrical runway show will highlight the inspiration behind some of the region’s leading creative talent.

Saturday, April 29

Independent Design: The Runway, The Guildhall York, 8pm – 10pm

A selection of designers will come together to bring something new and exciting in fashion to York, celebrating grassroots design.

Sunday, April 30

CinemArts presents Westwood, The Guildhall York, 6pm – 8pm

In a nod to the late great British fashion Icon, Vivienne Westwood, the team at CinemArts will host a fashionable gathering with an exclusive screening of the film Westwood. This will be an intimate and revealing look at her life and iconic work with an audience of fashion lovers.

The Breast Friends Runway Show, Browns York, 6pm – 9pm

For the second time, Breast Friends York returns in what promises to be a joyous and uplifting event. Inspirational models - all moving on from a breast cancer diagnosis – will take to the catwalk to unveil some of the spring/summer ranges available at Browns. All profits raised will go to the charity.

Tickets for the events can be obtained by visiting www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk

Nicky Hayer, creative director at York Fashion Week, said: “Yet again, we’ve been able to curate a fantastic line up of events this season thanks to the continued support of independent brands and designers from across the UK.

"Our overriding aim and motivation is to create a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about fashion and provide a platform in the North that makes some noise.

"The impact YFW is able to make now is really beautiful to see. And having Gary James McQueen backing the event and bringing his incredible talent and insight is truly amazing for us.”

Mark Bewick, managing director of York Fashion Week, added: “We’re working hard to strengthen our position and prominence as one of the leading fashion events in the North of England.

"In addition to showcasing indie and grassroots designers, introducing the multitude of career options to young people and students is also a key priority.

"This season we’ve been inundated with people keen to get involved and are working with a team of over 120 volunteers from across all walks of life who will be supporting us with hair and makeup styling, modelling, content creation, photography and more. Our network is growing with each event.”

Key sponsors of York Fashion Week include NIMA, York BID, The Vices York, Blossom Cosmetic Clinic and The Guildhall.