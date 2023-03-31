The Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, blessed College Green and cut a ribbon.

The park, situated in the shadow of York Minster, has been closed to the public since last September.

Formerly an 'uninspiring area of turf,' the green is said to have been transformed, thanks to a close working partnership between the cathedral’s Project Manager and York BID.

A spokesperson said: "Local company PWP Design has created an open and welcoming design with hard landscaping elements including new seating, low-level play features for families and fully accessible paths.



"The apex of the cathedral’s Great East Window was the inspiration for the design of the new stone bench at the centre of the park.

"All of the trees, shrubs and flowers have been specifically selected to attract pollinators, wildlife and for their sensory and well-being properties. Grass and wildflower turf will provide colour and scent throughout the spring and summer."

The Dean said the new public space was the result of excellent partnership working between the Chapter of York, York Minster Fund, Friends of York Minster, York BID and Make it York.

"I am grateful to York BID who in addition to committing their own funds to the project, also secured a grant from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in 2019," he said.

"A legacy given to the Friends of York Minster by Terry Fowler, a long time active member, funded the creation of the stone bench and the wonderful grass and wildflower turf has been provided by local company Lindum."

He said he commended the creativity of PWP Design for its outstanding design and landscaping work for a spectacular makeover, which had transformed College Green.

"Through the delivery of our Neighbourhood Plan, our goal is to increase public access to green space with increased planting and seating throughout the Precinct," he said.

"This new space is welcoming and accessible for residents and visitors and we hope will attract the wildlife and pollinators that are crucial for restoring biodiversity in the Precinct.

"It will be fascinating to observe the park as it changes through the seasons and as it matures in coming years.”

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director of York BID said that having green space in the city was important, as it encouraged local people in particular to stay and dwell, which in turn supported business.

"The area has been designed to be as inclusive as possible, with improved wheelchair access, improved seating and the addition of stepping stone features for children to play on," he said.

"We are confident it will be popular with families for years to come.”