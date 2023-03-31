The railway company is sharing the experience of Janet Karla Cronin, who is transgender and works at Thirsk station.

The move is to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), which is today (Friday), and aims to celebrate trans and non-binary people and raise awareness of the discrimination they face around the world.

Rail is traditionally viewed as a male-dominated industry, but TPE says it is challenging this belief.

The rail operator has released a video highlighting one of its transgendered colleagues and has a simple message – the railway is for everyone and always will be.

TPE says it is showing it is leading the way when it comes to equality after winning the Diversity & Inclusion in Rail award at the prestigious Rail Business Awards ceremony earlier this year.

In the video, and related press release, Janet explains what it is like being transgender in the rail industry.

The Customer Service Supervisor at Thirsk station said: “I work for TPE at the booking office at Thirsk station, and the past 23 years working on the railway has been quite the journey.

“Despite knowing I was transgender since 2000, I didn’t ‘come out’ until TDOV in 2020, which I couldn’t have done without the support my colleagues and TPE’s Customer Service & Operations Director, Kathryn O’Brien.

“In August 2019, I came out to a few close friends on social media, which was picked up by one of my supervisors at TPE. They offered me their support which led to my line manager enrolling me on one of TPE’s diversity courses.

“I attended the diversity course, which provided a lot of insight into diversity, inclusion and TPE’s commitment to providing this. I also met lots of great people on the course, who empowered me to be my authentic self and know that that is enough.”

Janet added: “Having worked in Thirsk’s booking office for nearly five years at this point, I was a little apprehensive and concerned about how I would transition whilst at work. Fortunately, Kathryn stepped in and provided some words of support and encouraged me come out as Janet. I came to work dressed as Janet for the first time, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Today I am Janet, and I’m proud of myself and can say #IAmEnough. I would like to thank everyone at TransPennine Express for their continued support. I encourage everyone to be their true self and to know that you are not alone.”

To find out diversity and inclusion at TPE, visit: www.tpexpress.co.uk/about-us/our-plan/diversity-and-inclusion

The video can be seen at Transgender Day of Visibility - #TDOV - YouTube