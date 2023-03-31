North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal in the search for Luke Gilson, 33, from Bridlington.

He also has connections to Scarborough and to Leeds, where officers say they believe he may be at this time.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Luke is wanted in connection with a number of offences including assault and harassment.

"Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Luke - and as part of those enquiries, we are appealing to the public to report any sightings."

If you have seen Luke, or know where he is now, contact police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of Luke, call 999.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Quote reference 12230051277 when passing on information.