A violent woman, a man who assaulted a woman and two thieves were among defendants who were sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Daniel Mark Rutherford, 33, of Doncaster Road, Stainsforth, was jailed for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to theft of tools, criminal damage to a wall and two windows and failure to attend court. He was also ordered to pay £800 compensation, a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Michaela Alexander, 40, of Viking Road, Acomb, was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker by spitting in their face, two charges of criminal damage and one each of assaulting a man and obstructing police. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the police officer and £150 compensation to the man.
Darrell Anthony Green, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted assaulting a woman and two charges of theft. He must pay £50 compensation to the woman, £46.49 compensation to Sainsbury’s and £41.90 compensation to Heron Foods.
Gareth Gowlett, 42, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition that he does 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and was banned from John Lewis store in Leeds.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here