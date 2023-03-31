Daniel Mark Rutherford, 33, of Doncaster Road, Stainsforth, was jailed for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to theft of tools, criminal damage to a wall and two windows and failure to attend court. He was also ordered to pay £800 compensation, a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Michaela Alexander, 40, of Viking Road, Acomb, was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker by spitting in their face, two charges of criminal damage and one each of assaulting a man and obstructing police. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the police officer and £150 compensation to the man.

Darrell Anthony Green, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted assaulting a woman and two charges of theft. He must pay £50 compensation to the woman, £46.49 compensation to Sainsbury’s and £41.90 compensation to Heron Foods.

Gareth Gowlett, 42, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition that he does 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and was banned from John Lewis store in Leeds.