Following the success of the Keep York Warm Weekend, when hundreds of residents donated warm clothing for York people, Rachael Maskell MP is calling for donations of food.

The Labour MP says the cost of living crisis has seen food banks reporting a huge increase in demand alongside a huge drop in donations, despite the increased need.

Rachel Maskell MP in York Together Food Drive

More than 70 per cent of food banks have seen a drop in food donations and nearly 90 per cent have experienced supply issues in the last year.

The York Together Food Drive, which Rachael Maskell hopes will replenish food bank stores, began yesterday (Friday) and continues today (Saturday).

Donations can be taken to four key locations in York between 10am and 3pm:

Central Methodist Church, St Saviourgate, York, YO1 8NQ

Southlands Methodist Church, 97 Bishopthorpe Rd, York, YO23 1NBX

St Hildas Church, Tang Hall Lane, York, YO10 3SD

Acomb Explore Front St, Acomb, York YO24 3BZ

People can also donate money and there is a Just Giving Page if people cannot get to the food banks. The webpage is here

Rachael Maskell MP praises LNER for generous food bank donation

Rachael Maskell MP said: “We’ve had a great start to our York Food Drive with a busy Friday across our four donation points. If people can help out on Saturday, your support and donations are greatly appreciated.

“Food prices have increased by 18% in the last year; reaching a 45 year high. In York, the need for emergency food is currently greater than the donations being received and over 13,000 households in York are estimated as having to go without enough food.

“I’m proud of our York Together strategy to build resilience in our city through this cost-of-living scandal. It is always inspiring to see every little bit of help that the people of York provide, to one and other; no matter how big or small a donation, if people can give, then their donations are much appreciated.”