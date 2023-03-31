A YORK supermarket which closed suddenly earlier this month has reopened its doors to customers.
The Co-op store in Hull Road shut on Sunday March 12, with customers saying that staff were unable to give a reason or a date for when it would reopen.
A spokesperson told The Press then that the store had closed for some routine maintenance work which was taking a little longer than expected, and so it needed to remain shut for the time being.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused members of the local community, and we are working hard to re-open the store as soon as possible," they said then.
A member of staff said today that the store had reopened.
