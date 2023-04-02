I am a former field archaeologist with a passion for Jorvik and Anglo-Scandinavian settlement in York.

The oyster shells were evidence of the Viking diet.

I am looking to purchase a few in exchange for a modest amount of money to owners of the shells and make a piece of art which I hope to send a photo of to the Jorvik Viking Centre next year to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

I initially visited York and the Jorvik Viking Centre in July1984 and adore York and its history.

If people would like to get in touch with me please email: sa64748@googlemail.com or telephone: 0758 347 1628.

I am also @ABritseven on Twitter and @BritishSarah7 on Instagram.

Sarah Miles,

Address supplied

---

Tory council tax freezes don't add up

AS the local elections approach, it is disappointing to see the Conservatives making their headline pledge to freeze council tax.

This pledge is beyond a joke. According to the National Audit Office in 2020, local authorities' spending power in England had decreased by 21 per cent in the last ten years.

In 2016, the Conservative council leader, Chris Steward, stated that they wished to protect the most vulnerable and focus on frontline services so council tax was increased by 3 per cent. In 2017, the Conservative-led administration, together with the Liberal Democrats, increased council tax by 3.7 per cent, and in 2018 by 3 per cent. The Conservative Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner also had increases with a 5 per cent rise this year.

It seems that Conservatives always pledge council tax freezes until they are elected and have to deal with the cuts to local authority budgets imposed by their Westminster governments, along with the recent spikes in inflation aggravated by their incompetence.

In reality, councils need more income to provide the basic and frontline services that everyone needs and wants.

Perhaps the Conservatives are promising tax freezes because they have already given up hope of actually being elected to govern in the next four years.

Lars Kramm,

Green Party candidate for Copmanthorpe,

Manor Heath,

Copmanthorpe, York

---

Respect animals - just like Paul O'Grady

ANIMALS have lost a dear friend with the passing of Paul O'Grady, whose life-long dedication to protecting them was unwavering.

From joining PETA to call out animal testing in the 1990s to championing the true underdogs at local animal shelters by asking everyone to "adopt, don't shop" and so save a life, Paul never missed an opportunity to shine the spotlight on animals' plight. Among his many achievements, travel giant Thomas Cook stopped selling tickets to marine parks after hearing from him about the immense suffering orcas experience in cramped, chemically treated tanks; he supported the #FurFreeBritain campaign; he called for a ban on that "torture in a tin", foie gras; he decried factory farming; and so much more.

Paul once said, "It is our duty to treat animals with respect," and PETA asks those who cared about him to honour his memory by showing the same kindness to our fellow Earthlings that he did.

Ingrid Newkirk

Founder

PETA UK

N1 9RL