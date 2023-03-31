The Press understands that, unlike when they came back in November, King Charles and Camilla's visit on Thursday (April 6) will centre around York Minster and they won't receive the usual welcome ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the monarch traditionally enters the city.

In November the royal couple were greeted by Lord Mayor, Councillor David Carr in a ceremony dating back centuries, and it's understood that it's because that happened so recently that it won't be repeated on Thursday.

Instead the Royal couple will travel straight to York Minster to carry out the first Royal Maundy service of the King's reign.

During the service, 74 men and 74 women, signifying the age of the Monarch, selected from Church of England dioceses across the country and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK, will receive the Maundy.

The Maundy is a gift from the King, to thank them for their outstanding service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

King Charles III and Queen are also set to formally open the new York Minster Refectory restaurant on the day.

Read next:

The Royal couple will tour the restaurant and its grounds in the former Minster School with the King unveiling a plaque celebrating the visit.

The King speaking to children outside York Minster in November (Image: Newsquest)

On the King's last visit to unveil a statue of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster, eggs were thrown in his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, appeared at York Magistrates' Court in January to plead not guilty to a public order offence and deny a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Thelwell is due to stand trial on April 14 at the same court.

The late Queen distributed the Royal Maundy at York Minster on two occasions, first on March 30 1972 and again on April 5 2012, during her Diamond Jubilee Year. A plaque commemorating both visits can be found on the Queen’s Path between St William’s College and York Minster.

City of York Council has said the following city centre streets will be closed to traffic during the visit from 8pm on Wednesday (April 5) to 4pm on Thursday:

Duncombe Place

High Petergate (From Bootham Bar to the junction with Grape Lane)

Minster Yard

Minster Gates

The Queen's Walk footpath next to York Minster

Precentor's Court

Deangate (from Minster Yard to the junction with Goodramgate)

College Street

Stonegate

A council spokesman said: "For centuries, Micklegate Bar has been the traditional point of entry for reigning monarchs visiting York, stopping here to ask the Lord Mayor's permission to enter the city and passing through this gate.

"As the current Lord Mayor, Councillor David Carr, has already invited Their Majesties into the City of York, his invitation remains until the end of his term (on May 25, 2023)."