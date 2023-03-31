Over today and tomorrow (Friday, March 31 to Saturday, April 1), Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, is holding the initiative in four venues across the city to encourage people to donate non-perishable foods to help replenish the depleting stocks of community food banks.

The need for emergency food in York is now outweighing the number of donations food banks are receiving.

LNER has responded to Ms Maskell's request by donating more than 2,500 meals to her initiative, and Ms Maskell was onsite at York Community Food Bank to take the delivery.

The MP said: "It is amazing that LNER has responded so generously to the campaign and their kind donation will go a long way in helping feed families in York this Easter.

"The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact in York. More and more people are seeking the help of food banks, many of whom haven’t visited one before are now needing to turn to them for help.

"Food prices have increased resulting in an estimated 13,000 York families who will struggle to afford enough food this Easter. I’m grateful to businesses and residents for their kindness at this time."

Claire Ansley, People and Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “The communities we serve along the LNER route are really important to us.

"We are proud to be able to support the York Together Food Drive, which will make a difference to many families across the city.”

The donation points are at Acomb Explore library, St Hilda's Church, Southlands Church, and Central Methodist Church, from 10am to 3pm across the two days.

The items needed are non-perishable, dried, and tinned foods, including bags of rice, long-life fruit juice cartons, squash or dilute juice, UHT milk, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned meat, jam, sponge puddings, and sugar.

People can also donate via Rachael's Just Giving collection page, from which cash will be used to purchase items from the list of items required.

All contributions received will then be distributed to community food banks across the city.

More information can be found at RachaelMaskell.com.