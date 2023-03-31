Jo Meier, community champion at the Tesco store in Tadcaster Road, said she had an idea a while ago about how the community could come together to help school leavers who wanted to go to their proms but were struggling with the cost.

"With the cost of living as it is, dresses and suits are so expensive," she said. "All parents want to see their child go to their proms.

"They have worked so hard and let's face it, the next time they go looking for dresses or suits like this, it may be for their wedding day."

She said she had asked customers and colleagues to donate dresses, shoes, bags and suits, which prom goers could wear. The response had been amazing and she was now helping some schools in York.

"We have come together as a community and together we are going to make a difference," she said.

"A thank you never seems enough for what all of these amazing people are doing. You are all making a difference.

"We are still taking donations, we still need more dresses, suits, shoes and bags."

She asked anyone wanting to donate items to enter the store and take a sharp left behind the checkouts. "There you will find a rail to put your dresses and suits on," she said.

"There are two big blue trays to pop your shoes and bags in."