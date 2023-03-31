Yesterday evening (March 30), North Yorkshire Police received a call reporting a vehicle and its occupants were acting suspiciously in Pickering.

Officers traced the car, a Volkswagen Golf - and located it in the Lythe area near Whitby. They followed the vehicle for a short time before it reacted to the presence of the police car and drove towards the Cleveland border at speed.

The vehicle was pursued by officers with the occupants throwing items out of the widow into the path of the police car, including a headrest, fuel cannister, parcel shelf, a spare tyre and a hosepipe.

The car was abandoned in the Skelton area and the occupants ran off, however, following a short foot chase, two suspects were located and arrested.

The pair are aged in their 20s and were arrested on suspicion of two burglaries that happened earlier this month in the Stokesley area, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop for the police, and a number of motoring offences.

They remain in police custody at this time.