The latest data from the government department reveals that in January 2023 average house prices in East Riding of Yorkshire reached £230,087.

This was up from £229,491 in December, representing a 0.3 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 8.7 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around East Riding of Yorkshire here.

How much have house prices increased in East Riding of Yorkshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £342,641 from £341,737 in December

- Up to £342,641 from £341,737 in December Semi-detached houses - Up to £213,679 from £212,822 in December

- Up to £213,679 from £212,822 in December Terraced houses - Up to £170,551 from £170,419 in December

- Up to £170,551 from £170,419 in December Flats - Up to £110,796 from £110,794 in December

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in�st Riding of Yorkshire%? (PA)

How do East Riding of Yorkshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, East Riding of Yorkshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £289,818 in January.

In cash terms, the average house price in January was £17,080 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 6.3 per cent in January 2023. Prices were down by -1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of East Riding of Yorkshire are the most expensive for average house prices.