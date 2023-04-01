WHERE are all those Foxwood peeps, plus Moor Lane plus plus Quaker Wood peeps when I or disabled people want our Woodthorpe bus into town and home again?

The No 12 was OK as resurrected but the return is farcical and tedious - floating endlessly around Quaker Wood Pub. Not even a quick pint before its looping return!

It sleeps at Woodthorpe shops briefly. My observation is that between Moor Lane and Foxwood there is no need for this service because empty buses are perhaps due to their car ownership? Parking must be an issue surely within York?

Time is of the essence and we as a precarious species haven't much time: ice caps are melting! Russian stupidly is a distraction but focus is required.

I have a car but prefer buses to save our fragile planet. Do you?

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

Death penalty: 'MPs go against public opinion'

AFTER watching the sad news about the shooting of the little girl in Liverpool and the suspect being found guilty all we got from the authorities were excuses as to why these crimes are increasing.

A few years ago there was a punishment called the death penalty - this was abolished by your MPs in Parliament.

This was not the view of the vast majority of the public whose wishes are supposed to be carried out by their MPs but they ignored this and voted with their consciences. They thought they knew better than the voters and how many more times have they got decisions wrong and against the voters and how many more times in the future will they ignore the public?

T J Ryder,

Acomb,

York

---

---

'Stench of Tory hypocrisy is over-powering'

JULIAN Sturdy MP devotes his column (The Press, March 29) to telling us all how its vital we support local businesses.

A noble sentiment, Mr Sturdy. So why has the Conservative Government, of which he is a prominent member, in a breath-taking act of stupidity and self-sabotage, raised Corporation Tax by a staggering six per cent to 25 percent?

This will hit the local companies Mr Sturdy says he wants to support incredibly hard, forcing many to close.

The stench of hypocrisy is over-powering.

Robert Beaumont,

Minskip,

Boroughbridge,

York

---

Why are Lib-Dems in bed with Tories?

The local election is soon upon us and the Lib Dems have launched their campaign. Their key message is "don't trust the Tories".

If this is the case then why did they "get into bed" with the Tories over the mayor for North Yorkshire.

Despite repeated requests, our local Lib Dems refuse to tell me what the potential cost to Council Tax payers will be.

Harrogate has already gone public and announced an estimate of an extra £80 per year for Band D properties (with pro-rata increases for the other bands).

So if you want to waste money at a time of financial stress then vote Lib Dem!

Neil Raw

Oriel Grove,

York

---

Respect animals - just like Paul O'Grady

ANIMALS have lost a dear friend with the passing of Paul O’Grady, whose life-long dedication to protecting them was unwavering.

From joining PETA to call out animal testing in the 1990s to championing the true underdogs at local animal shelters by asking everyone to “adopt, don’t shop” and so save a life, Paul never missed an opportunity to shine the spotlight on animals’ plight. Among his many achievements, travel giant Thomas Cook stopped selling tickets to marine parks after hearing from him about the immense suffering orcas experience in cramped, chemically treated tanks; he supported the #FurFreeBritain campaign; he called for a ban on that “torture in a tin”, foie gras; he decried factory farming; and so much more.

Paul once said, “It is our duty to treat animals with respect,” and PETA asks those who cared about him to honour his memory by showing the same kindness to our fellow Earthlings that he did.

Ingrid Newkirk

Founder

PETA UK

N1 9RL



