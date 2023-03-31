Gary Penrose, the landlord of the Marcia Inn, Bishopthorpe, chef Nick Petch and colleague Nick Eden, plus Richard Mann of All Saints RC School, are taking part in the challenge for the charity Alice’s Arc, a children’s cancer awareness charity.

Gary, who has been landlord of the Marcia for ten years, said: “It’s a long standing challenge called ‘92 clubs in 92 hours’. What that actually means is we have to visit all 92 football league clubs in under 92 hours. It’s going to be quite a challenge.”

On Tuesday April 11, the four head to Carlisle to start their tour of the 92 football league clubs. After touring England and Wales, going as far south as Portsmouth, they will end up in Newcastle the following Saturday.

Gary said: “We have had contact with every club and will be picking up merchandise and memorabilia along the way plus we already have an array of such items sent directly to us. We intend to have an auction event to add to our fundraising tally in May.”

The pub is working with well-known BBC presenter Guy Mowbray to set a date for the event in May or June, which has attracted much memorabilia to sell, plus other items not related to football.

Gary continued: “My chef, Nick Petch has a local friend of his family who sadly lost their young son to this very rare form of children’s cancer.

“Oliver Hurd sadly died in September 2021 aged 6 years old and his family with the support of Alice’s Arc have created Oliver’s Arc in his memory with the aim of creating awareness and the research and supporting of families who are affected by this awful disease.”

A JustGiving page has been set up in memory of the boy from Knottingley.

Nick Petch said: “Oliver, then aged 4, was diagnosed with pelvic alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, in August 2019.

Two weeks later after Oliver finished maintenance chemotherapy, a lump appeared in his neck and Oliver received palliative chemotherapy.

However, in July 2021, the disease spread further throughout his body. No treatment options were available. Sadly Oliver passed away in September 2021, aged 6.”

Nick further commented: “Oliver gave everything he had and the treatments that exist just aren’t good enough for our children. We need awareness and new treatments to ensure better outcomes so no more children and their families have to suffer.”

To date, about half of a £1500 target has been raised, helped by bake-off and similar events involving pub staff.