So says Lord Illingworth in Oscar Wilde’s A Woman of No Importance.

My dad, who died last year, always wore a neatly-tied tie. Always drawn up to the throat, with no glimpse of shirt beneath.

Before he retired Dad wore a tie almost every day. They were all plain - he didn’t go for patterns or, heaven forbid, novelty neckwear - in a variety of browns and greens. He had a couple of thicker, slightly woolly ones for winter. There was one knitted tie in a sort of mustardy brown that I particularly liked.

He bought most of them at Clarksons in Petergate, York, a characterful shop which as a child I loved visiting.

In those days most men wore ties, whether at work or at leisure. I never saw my paternal grandfather without one.

When I worked in London in the 1980s, almost every man on the tube would be wearing a tie. It was symbol of corporate life. There were Tie Rack shops at almost every station.

Nowadays its very different. On a recent visit to the capital I was intrigued during rush hour to see barely anyone in the traditional City garb of suit and tie. It was all far more casual.

Reinforcing this, City worker and think tank owner William Wright, of shared a snap on Twitter of a very sparse tie display in Selfridges.

'This is the entire tie department at Selfridges in London. The end of days is upon us,’ he wrote.

Responses to William's post, which has had nearly 825,000 views, acknowledged that fashions had changed.

Political journalist Michael Crick commented that it was sad that many industries were urging employees to ditch ties as ‘its only way that men can express themselves’ in the workplace.

He added: ‘When I went into TV 43 years ago you’d be sacked for not wearing a tie on air. Now it’s almost at the stage in some cases where you’d be sacked for wearing one.'

Even the BBC is now embracing a more relaxed dress code stating that reporters are now allowed to ditch their formal office attire. Haven’t they just - some news reporters dress like they’re hanging out with mates around a pool table. Thank goodness the main anchors are still tie wearers - long may it continue.

If the tie was going out of fashion before, lockdown has accelerated its demise.

Working from home, many men will have got out of the habit of wearing a tie. Indeed, I was chatting to a neighbour the other day who always wore his tie in a Windsor knot, but having not worn one for so long, he found - as he prepared to attend a formal meeting - that he had forgotten how to tie it.

No doubt many men will delight in going tieless. I suspect many hate having to sling them around their necks and faff about when they're still half asleep. And wearing a tie must be uncomfortable on hot summer days.

It has to be said, not all men wear them well. A badly skewed tie looks worse than no tie at all. Stained, grubby ties tainted by smears of yesterday’s lunch are plain revolting and some novelty ties…there’s no word strong enough for them.

But tie wearers, by and large, look smart and professional. I like them, most of all because, on top of a nice Viyella shirt, they remind me of my dad.