Strictly star Johannes Radebe, was to take to the stage at Bridlington Spa in the new production, ‘Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed’, but an announcement this morning from the venue revealed that the show has been axed while repair work is carried out.

In a statement, Mark Lonsdale, general manager at Bridlington Spa, said: "Following inspections carried out today in the theatre, it is with regret that I have to inform you that the theatre has been closed for repairs to be carried out within the auditorium.

"Unfortunately, this means the shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday have had to be cancelled and while I understand people will be disappointed, the safety of our customers, staff and performers, is our number one priority.

"Box office staff will automatically be contacting customers with tickets for this weekend to offer them a full refund.

"Further inspections are due to take place to assess the extent of the repairs needed and we should know more in the next few days.

"Should we need to cancel further shows, customers will be contacted directly and offered refunds.

"While works to the theatre take place, I'd like to reassure people that the Royal Hall, cafe and the rest of the public spaces within Bridlington Spa are safe and remains open.”