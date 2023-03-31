The Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, councillor David Carr, along with his Lady Mayoress, Mrs Lynda Carr, visited Pike Hills Golf Club to discuss the golf day, set to be held on April 21.

Chairman of Pike Hills, Martin Robinson, said: “Pike Hills is delighted once more to be hosting this prestigious event on behalf of the civic party. This is the 16th occasion since the golf day’s inception in 2008."

Sponsored by Rowley & Sons, there are limited tee-times available. Anyone interested in playing or supporting the golf day with raffle prizes or any extra sponsorship should email: Lmyorkgolf@gmail.com

The club's new captain for 2023, Darren Starkey, added: "With an entry of over 50 teams already registered to play it’s going to be a very busy day.

"The ground staff are working hard on preparing the course to get it in pristine condition in readiness”.