Henry Thirsk, a well-known Pocklington farmer and hotelier, died on the farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 20 last year.

His death caused shock in Pocklington, where he owned the Feathers Hotel and where Pocklington Town FC play at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre.

The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said he was a very well-known and successful businessman who did a lot for the town, including donating land for the amenity centre.

Humberside Police said at first that his death was 'unexplained' but later said it was being treated as 'unexpected,' and said investigations were seeking to establish the circumstances behind it.

The force said today that investigations were continuing to establish the circumstances of Mr Thirsk’s death, which was still being treated as unexpected.