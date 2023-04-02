Darren Lee Kellett’s professional disciplinary body, the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPC), decided not to take him off its register because of a seven-year delay in bringing him before its tribunal.

Instead it suspended him for 12 months.

Last year, the 55-year-old former owner of three pharmacies in North Yorkshire and Leeds was spared a trip to jail because it took six years for the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) to have him prosecuted and convicted for drug offences.

But he could yet serve time behind bars if he fails to pay the criminal justice authorities £140,500 under a law designed to prevent criminal profiting from their crimes.

In an assets’ confiscation hearing earlier this week, the Crown Prosecution Service said he had benefited by £140,525.

After reading financial documents, Judge Simon Hickey said Kellett has assets totalling £3,082,907 and ordered him to hand over £140,525, or serve 18 months in jail.

Last year, York Crown Court heard about Kellett’s illegal wholesale supply of nearly two million prescription-only sleeping tablets and anti-depressants and how he received packets of cash from his black market sales.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, suspended a two-year prison sentence for a year after Kellett, of Pickering Road, West Ayton near Scarborough, pleaded guilty to charges of supplying diazepam, zopiclone, zolpidem and nitrazepam illegally on a wholesale basis between January 2, 2014 and July 20, 2016.

Referring to the six-year delay, the judge said: “Had this been brought in proper time, undoubtedly there would have been an immediate prison sentence, because it is crucial that the legitimate trade in drugs operated by pharmaceutical businesses is just that, legitimate.”

He told Kellett: “It would be unconscionable after such a lengthy time for me to send you away.”

At the time of the offences, Kellett ran three pharmacies in North Yorkshire and Leeds.

Earlier this month a GPC disciplinary tribunal heard about the crimes and Kellett’s explanation for them.

It decided that he had brought the pharmaceutical profession into disrepute.

Its judgement said: “We find that, as at the date of this hearing, Mr Kellett’s integrity cannot be relied upon.”

The tribunal decided not to have him struck off, saying: “We are clear that this sanction would have been a highly likely outcome had the matter come before us at a much earlier date, closer to the time of the underlying unlawful activity.

"But we must take into account the intervening seven years, not merely because of the elapse of time, which does not in itself diminish the seriousness of the matter.”

Kellett had surrendered his permission for wholesale pharmacy work in March 2016 and though he had been suspended on an interim basis during the MHRA investigation, the High Court had lifted that in July 2020.

“He was able to resume practice and again practised without concern, over a further period of nearly three years up to the present date, in the capacity of a locum pharmacist,” said the judgement.