During the Bank Holiday weekend, from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, a free, fun-filled party-in-the-park is planned.

There will be a live stream of the Coronation ceremony on a big screen live from Westminster Abbey, London on Saturday followed by a full programme of celebrations including family films.

Alongside the big screen, a stage will see family-friendly entertainment to make sure people have a royally good time.

Small free-to-ride fairground rides will keep the little ones entertained alongside fun, family entertainment throughout the weekend, food and drink stalls, pop-up character appearances and circus workshops.

Little Bird Made will stage an artisan market in the Gardens’ Sun Colonnades offering a selection of local produce and crafts.

Cllr Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Valley Gardens provides the perfect backdrop for our three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

"There will be rides, family entertainment throughout the weekend, pop-up character appearances and circus workshops. There truly is something for everyone and even better, it’s all free.”

More details can be found at: www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events.