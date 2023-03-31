A VILLAGE near York has been hit by a major power cut.
Northern Powergrid said 240 premises in Dunnington had been affected by a loss of electricity supplies, caused by an unexpected problem witg cables or equipment.
It estimated that supplies would not be restored until 2.45pm.
