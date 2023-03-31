The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 620 people had died in the area by March 16 – up two from 618 the week before.

They were among 19,140 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (March 30) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 186,971 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 16.