The supermarket giant has increased the minimum spend customers must reach in order to qualify for delivery.

The basket charge, put on orders that do not meet the minimum spend for delivery, will also be increased.

The changes will come into force from May 2, with Tesco’s £40 minimum spend being increased to £50.

While the basket charge will rise from £4 to £5.

However, the minimum spend on click and collect orders will remain unchanged at £25.

A Tesco spokesman told The Sun: “To ensure we can continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible, from May 2 we are making some changes to our minimum basket threshold, the first change we are making in nearly eight years.

"For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop."

The change comes weeks after Tesco announced two changes to its Clubcards.

This is everything you need to know about the major changes.

Tesco slashes value of Clubcard points

Currently, Clubcard customers can triple the value of points when they spend at one of more than 100 'Reward Partners' which include Pizza Express, Disney+, Hotels.com and more.

The change will see shoppers only able to double their points rather than triple them meaning that they will get less for their money.

The change to your Clubcard points will come into effect on June 14 2023 so get that date down in your diary.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, to money off your groceries and fuel, or accessing double the value of your vouchers with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners.

"Millions of people tap their Tesco Clubcard every time they shop, benefiting from access to more than 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard Prices.

"And with potential savings of up to £351 a year, more people than ever before are making the most of the immediate value that Tesco Clubcard offers.

"We are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, but they will still be able to unlock great value in the same range of ways as before."

Tesco to scrap Clubcard app

Tesco will shut down its digital version of its Clubcard on April 18, 2023.

Customers currently use the app instead of carrying a physical loyalty card.

The retired app will be replaced by the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app.

The supermarket has revamped its Tesco Grocery app and combined all the features of the two scrapped apps.

Customers will now be able to pay, look at their points balance, spend their Clubcard vouchers, check the stock of their favourite products at their local stores and get a grocery delivery in one, convenient place.

It is available on both Apple and Android.