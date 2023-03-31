The Prickly Pear, situated in the former Campbell & Penty offices on the corner of Holgate Road and Mount Ephraim, was a deli and cafe, run by Julie O’Sullivan and Stephen Dudley, but it closed last summer.

Now it has reopened, and it now includes a pop-up shop, Down the Rabbit Hole, full of vintage finds and curios, after Charlotte Watson worked with owner Julie on re-establishing the business.

"We have some incredibly unique Rowntree’s memorabilia, vintage glassware, fine china collections and crystal, to name just a few," said Charlotte.

"We are so excited to have been able to reopen The Prickly Pear. We still have our outdoor terrace , which we are looking forward to seeing the sun shine on and the local people of Holgate enjoying again.

"We have our cosy quarters room, which can seat up to eight people; this room can be reserved for friends, local community meet-ups, networking groups or just somewhere to escape to.

"We offer indoor seating at our window bar where you can take a moment and watch the world go by."

She said the shop sold cards and vegan and organic wellbeing products, including candles, bath salts, sleep products and skincare, homewares , tea towels, notebooks, fresh flowers, plants and fresh herbs.