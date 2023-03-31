The new York Minster Refectory, based in the Grade II-listed former York Minster school, will open its doors to the public on April 20.

The new accessible-to-all brasserie-style restaurant - at Minster Yard in Deangate - will have daytime and evening dining along with a mixture of smaller function, lounge and private dining options and a daytime takeaway element.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to formally open the new restaurant when they visit the city on Thursday, April 6 as part of their visit to York for the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster.

The Royal couple will tour the new York Minster Refectory restaurant and its grounds with the King unveiling a plaque celebrating the visit and the opening of the new restaurant.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to formally open the new restaurant next week (Image: PA)

Mike Green, a lead partner in York Minster Refectory with restaurateur Andrew Pern, said: "It has been quite the project to get to this stage.

"The fact that we are this advanced in the project timeframe is totally down to a massive team effort on the part of staff at GEM Construction, York Minster and all our amazing suppliers who have been working on the new restaurant since before Christmas.

"Our suppliers have been absolutely incredible - we have had contractors quite literally running around the country to source supplies, materials and equipment to make this happen. Everyone has really bought into the idea,that they wanted to make it happen."

Andrew Pern oversees the York Minster Refectory's menus - now available on the website - while food sourcing and hospitality functions is with executive head chef, Joshua Brimmell.

Joshua said: "We have put the final touches to the menus by letting the seasons write them - all our food goes hand in hand with the seasons. We have a brilliant pantry of food here in Yorkshire and we'll certainly be flying the White Rose flag for our producers.

"With the volume of tourists and visitors we have here in York, we will be able to show off our skills, the very best of British cooking and the very best of British produce."

A selection of dishes from Andrew and Joshua's new menu include a carpaccio of Yorkshire venison, cured North Sea halibut as a starter, Entrecote steak on the bone as a grill, braised oxtail in beer broth as a mains, sherry trifle as a pudding, plus savouries Colston Bassett Stilton with Medjool date jam and Yorkshire brack.

York Minster Refectory will have a settled fixed menu, but there will be many daily seasonal specials reflecting the time of the year.

Booking enquiries can now be made through the restaurants website or by emailing: info@yorkminsterrefectory.co.uk.