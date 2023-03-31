The crash happened yesterday afternoon in Fleet Lane, Tockwith, at the junction with Tockwith Lane, Rudgate and Cattal Moor Lane.

Two casualties were taken to hospital, one suffering from multiple injuries and the other for a precautionary check-up.

The road was closed for several hours after the collision.

A local resident told The Press there had been no passing traffic since mid-afternoon and buses had been diverted.

They said this was a 'notorious junction,' where crashes frequently happened.

"In the past year or so, new, coloured, surfacing was placed on the road junction encourage safer and slower driving," they said. "Sadly, it does not appear to be working."

They said they believed the speed limit should be lowered and hedgerows removed, so that drivers had better views of each other as they approached the junction.