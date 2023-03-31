UPDATED: The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A CRASH has closed two lanes on a major road through North Yorkshire.
The A1(M) in North Yorkshire currently has queueing traffic and two lanes closed after an accident on the Northbound carriageway from junction 48 the A6055 for Boroughbridge to junction 49 A168 for Thirsk and Dishforth.
Travel time is around 15 minutes. Lanes two and three remain closed after traffic was stopped for around fifteen minutes.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
