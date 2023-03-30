Stationery retailer Paperchase in Coney Street is one of the brand's 106 stores closing down across the country, with hundreds of its staff members facing redundancy.

Tesco agreed earlier this year to buy the chain's brand, but not its shops or the workforce.

Administrators from Begbies Traynor said last month that they would keep the shops open for a short time, and the York store subsequently launched a closing down sale.

Staff said today it would close next Monday after trading over the weekend.

The closure is a blow to York's premier retail street.

The administrators said last month that on January 31, Mark Fry, Kirstie Provan and Gary Shankland, of Begbies Traynor, were appointed as joint administrators of Paperchase.

“Unfortunately, despite a comprehensive sales process, no viable offers were received for the company, or its business and assets, on a going concern basis," they said.

“However, there has been significant interest in the Paperchase brand and attendant intellectual property.

“The joint administrators will continue trading the company’s operations in the short-term, with all stores remaining open and trading as normal.”