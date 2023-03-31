The historic cast-iron column was replaced this week to its home between High Petergate and Minster Gates, just yards from York Minster.

City of York Council confirmed that the historic lamp would be illuminated again on Friday, March 31.

The cast-iron lamppost, thought to be 120 years old and the last of its kind in the city, was flattened by an HGV driver in March last year.

But councillors agreed to spend £33,000 repairing the lamp column - more than three times what it would have cost to replace it with a steel lamppost - in a bid to preserve the city’s heritage.

The lamppost was reinstalled on Tuesday and will be switched on again today.

The iconic lamppost is due to be switched back on on Friday, March 31 (Image: Staff)

The column will be protected by three bollards in a bid to prevent any repeat damage.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: “The council completed the column installation at High Petergate on Tuesday morning and the electrical connection was completed on Wednesday.”

They added that the stone flags will be re-laid by Friday, when the light will be switched back on.

At a City of York Council meeting last June, Andrew Morrison, chief executive of York Civic Trust, said the lamppost was a unique piece of industrial heritage in the city.

“As the city becomes more genteel and gentrified that heritage is being lost, so to put that lamppost back, fully repaired, would be a really important thing to do,” he added.

The meeting heard the repair was made more costly because a council operative cut the post into smaller pieces when retrieving it after it was knocked down.

Council chiefs vowed to “vociferously chase” the insurance company of the HGV driver who knocked over the lamppost in a bid to recover some of the cost for fixing the historic feature. The claim is ongoing, the council has confirmed.

According to a council report back in June: “This is the last remaining historical cast ornate column of this nature in York city centre, possibly even the wider York area, certainly at this height and with the type of scroll bracketry incorporated into the column make-up.”

The lamppost after the accident (Image: Staff)

Council conservation officer Edward Freeman at the time said: “The Minster Gates lamppost is an irreplaceable historic asset as a sole surviving example of early electric street furniture.

“It contributes to the character and appearance of a site of the highest heritage sensitivity.”

When the accident happened in March, Dr Duncan Marks, Civic Society manager, York Civic Trust, told The Press that the ‘downed’ lamp was a small but important part of the city’s character and charm.

“Whether it is original or even if proven to be a replica of an older, historic lamp, it adds to the phenomenal view of the Minster beyond when approaching along Stonegate; a quintessential picture postcard of York,” he said.

“While this destruction acts as an unfortunate reminder of the risk to heritage from jostling delivery vans in the heart of the city, we welcome and support CYC in the future restitution of the lamp.”