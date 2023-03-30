TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash in a village near York.
Fire crews from Acomb and Wetherby responded to the two-vehicle road traffic collision today (March 30) at 2.59pm in Fleet Lane, Tockwith.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the firefighters helped ambulance crews move a casualty to a waiting ambulance, where they were then taken to hospital suffering multiple injuries.
The spokesperson said a woman was also taken to hospital for precautionary checks after the crash.
“Crews made both vehicles safe," they added.
