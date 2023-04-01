Whether it’s because you’re not an early riser or brunch menus are just more of your thing than a classic bowl of cereal, York has a mega range of brunch spots to choose from.

From avocado on crispy sourdough to a spicy shakshuka dish, the variety is endless.

That's why we have put together a selection of some of the best brunch spots in the city according to their Tripadvisor reviews - each rating has a minimum of 4.0.

You might even fancy treating yourself to a bottomless brunch with friends (Image: Canva)

Some of the best brunch spots in York

Osbornes at 68

Location: 68 Gillygate, York, YO31 7EQ

Opening times: Monday-Sunday: 10am-4pm

Rating: 4.5/5

One person wrote this review: “Had brunch here on Sunday and it was very nice. The food was good and portions a decent size, and the sausages were good quality.

“This is a dog friendly restaurant so there is the potential for several dogs to be in there as well - they have treats and water bowls for the dogs as well. I don't think they are open in the evening - but couldn't swear to that.”

Read the rest of the reviews on Tripadvisor.

Double Dutch Pancake House

Location: 7 Church Street, York, YO1 8BG

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm (closed Wednesday), Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday: 9am-4pm

Rating: 4.5/5

This customer said: “One of my absolute favourite places in York - caters amazingly for vegans and gluten free and every pancake I've tried is simply delicious!! Sweet and savoury, both banging.

“Anytime someone visits me, I take them here - the service is great and the food is amazing. What more could I want?!”

Read the rest of the reviews on Tripadvisor.

Wheldrakes

Location: 5C Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LJ

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 9am-4pm (closed Tuesday and Wednesday), Sunday: 9am-3.30pm

Rating: 5/5

A visitor said: “This might be the best brunch I have ever had! The staff were so lovely, the atmosphere was cosy and welcoming and the food was to die for! Will be returning on every York visit from now on!”

Read the rest of the reviews on Tripadvisor.

Mannion & Co

Location: 1 Blake Street, York, YO1 8QJ

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm (closed Tuesday), Saturday: 9am-4pm and Sunday: 10am-4pm

Rating: 4.5/5

One user left this comment: “We called for brunch and it was superb! Staff were extremely friendly and couldn’t help enough. Food was delicious; opted for Eggs Benedict and Yorkshire Rarebit - unreal!”

Read the rest of the reviews on Tripadvisor.

The Hairy Fig

Location: 38/39 Fossgate, York, YO1 9TF

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 10.30am-5pm

Rating: 4.5/5

One reviewer said: “My wife and I had a great brunch here, the service was great and the food was just amazing, friendly staff and very good shop and restaurant.”

Read the rest of the reviews on Tripadvisor.

The Curious Coffee Company

Location: Haxby Shopping Centre, Haxby, York, YO32 2LU

Opening times:

Rating: 4.5/5

A customer wrote: “Just had a lovely bacon sandwich and scrambled egg for our brunch. Catered very well for gluten free needs with top quality food. Brilliant service and friendly staff. Will be visiting again!

Read the rest of the reviews on Tripadvisor.

Côte Brasserie

Location: 49-51 Low Peter Gate, York, YO1 7HT

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 11.30am-9pm, Friday-Saturday: 9am-10pm and Sunday: 10am-9pm

Rating: 4.5/5

Read the rest of the reviews on Tripadvisor.

One person said this: “Took a chance on this place for brunch. We decided to sit towards the back of the brasserie which lovely.

“Very pleasant and efficient staff. Good selection on brunch menu.

"We all decided on French breakfast which was very nice. Would definitely recommend the Cote Brasserie.”