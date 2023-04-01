Brunch may be the best meal of the day because what could be better than a breakfast and lunch combination?
Whether it’s because you’re not an early riser or brunch menus are just more of your thing than a classic bowl of cereal, York has a mega range of brunch spots to choose from.
From avocado on crispy sourdough to a spicy shakshuka dish, the variety is endless.
That's why we have put together a selection of some of the best brunch spots in the city according to their Tripadvisor reviews - each rating has a minimum of 4.0.
Some of the best brunch spots in York
Osbornes at 68
Location: 68 Gillygate, York, YO31 7EQ
Opening times: Monday-Sunday: 10am-4pm
Rating: 4.5/5
One person wrote this review: “Had brunch here on Sunday and it was very nice. The food was good and portions a decent size, and the sausages were good quality.
“This is a dog friendly restaurant so there is the potential for several dogs to be in there as well - they have treats and water bowls for the dogs as well. I don't think they are open in the evening - but couldn't swear to that.”
Double Dutch Pancake House
Location: 7 Church Street, York, YO1 8BG
Opening times: Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm (closed Wednesday), Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday: 9am-4pm
Rating: 4.5/5
This customer said: “One of my absolute favourite places in York - caters amazingly for vegans and gluten free and every pancake I've tried is simply delicious!! Sweet and savoury, both banging.
“Anytime someone visits me, I take them here - the service is great and the food is amazing. What more could I want?!”
Wheldrakes
Location: 5C Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LJ
Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 9am-4pm (closed Tuesday and Wednesday), Sunday: 9am-3.30pm
Rating: 5/5
A visitor said: “This might be the best brunch I have ever had! The staff were so lovely, the atmosphere was cosy and welcoming and the food was to die for! Will be returning on every York visit from now on!”
Mannion & Co
Location: 1 Blake Street, York, YO1 8QJ
Opening times: Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm (closed Tuesday), Saturday: 9am-4pm and Sunday: 10am-4pm
Rating: 4.5/5
One user left this comment: “We called for brunch and it was superb! Staff were extremely friendly and couldn’t help enough. Food was delicious; opted for Eggs Benedict and Yorkshire Rarebit - unreal!”
The Hairy Fig
Location: 38/39 Fossgate, York, YO1 9TF
Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 10.30am-5pm
Rating: 4.5/5
One reviewer said: “My wife and I had a great brunch here, the service was great and the food was just amazing, friendly staff and very good shop and restaurant.”
The Curious Coffee Company
Location: Haxby Shopping Centre, Haxby, York, YO32 2LU
Opening times:
Rating: 4.5/5
A customer wrote: “Just had a lovely bacon sandwich and scrambled egg for our brunch. Catered very well for gluten free needs with top quality food. Brilliant service and friendly staff. Will be visiting again!
Côte Brasserie
Location: 49-51 Low Peter Gate, York, YO1 7HT
Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 11.30am-9pm, Friday-Saturday: 9am-10pm and Sunday: 10am-9pm
Rating: 4.5/5
One person said this: “Took a chance on this place for brunch. We decided to sit towards the back of the brasserie which lovely.
“Very pleasant and efficient staff. Good selection on brunch menu.
"We all decided on French breakfast which was very nice. Would definitely recommend the Cote Brasserie.”
