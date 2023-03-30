Following the success of the Keep York Warm Weekend, when hundreds of residents donated warm clothing for York people, Rachael Maskell MP is again wanting York people to help others in the city.

The MP says the cost of living crisis has seen food banks reporting a huge increase in demand alongside a huge drop in donations. Donations are not keeping pace with the increased need.

Over 70% of food banks have seen a drop in food donations and nearly 90% have experienced supply issues in the last year.

The York Together Food Drive, which Rachael Maskell hopes will replenish food bank stores, will take place on the Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1 and donations can be taken to four key locations in York between 10am and 3pm:

Central Methodist Church, St Saviourgate, York, YO1 8NQ

Southlands Methodist Church, 97 Bishopthorpe Rd, York, YO23 1NBX

St Hildas Church, Tang Hall Lane, York, YO10 3SD

Acomb Explore Front St, Acomb, York YO24 3BZ

People can also donate money and there is a Just Giving Page if people cannot get to the food banks. The webpage is: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/YorkFoodDrive

Rachael Maskell MP said: "The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact in York. More and more people are seeking the help of food banks. Many who haven’t visited one before are turning to them for help.

“Last year nearly 14,000 households in York experienced food insecurity and that figure is set to rise. But behind that statistic are real people struggling. People who without the support of foodbanks would go hungry. Nurses, teachers, parents of young children, older people, disabled people, families with teenagers, people in work and those unable to work.

“People tell me not only are they are not only struggling to pay for food having risen by 18.2% but are worried about the cost of the electricity needed to store and cook it. The food banks are struggling to keep up the demand. They tell me the queues often start a long time before they open. And they themselves are struggling with the cost of electricity to store food."

“I know that York people care about their neighbours and, like me, are worried, so I am asking them once again to help.”

The Labour MP also commented: “I am hoping that the people of York will be as generous as they are able, to help replenish the stocks of York’s food banks. York Together is built on a simple principle – that if you can help, give, and if you have need, receive.

“People across York showed our incredible generosity during the York Together Warm Weekend last year – can you help again?”