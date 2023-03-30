The jury at York Crown Court reached two not guilty verdicts but was unable to decide their verdict on the third charge against Mark Simpson.

It was then discharged at the end of the four-day trial.

Simpson, 34, formerly of Huntington Road, York, had denied all three charges.

The CPS will decide in the next few days whether he should have a retrial on the rape charge on which the jury was unable to agree.

Following the two not guilty verdicts, the judge made a five-year restraining order against Simpson banning him from contacting the first woman directly or indirectly, going to her home street or referring to her in any way in any social post.

Simpson’s barrister Victoria Smith-Swain said there was no objection to the restraining order.

Simpson was released on bail to a Leeds address with a night-time curfew.