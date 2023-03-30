As reported by The Press earlier, the video, which has been over 716,000 times shows footage from the top of a fire engine as it travels along Foreshore Road in Scarborough.

It was filmed by a man who was instructed to come down from the roof after those inside the fire engine became aware of him.

Now, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that two men, both aged in their 20s, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “(The men) have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and public order – they remain in police custody.

“The video was filmed at around 7.30pm last night and as soon as the man was spotted by firefighters, the appliance was brought safely to a stop.

“Three men then became verbally aggressive and abusive towards the firefighters before they left the scene.

“We have already spoken with several witnesses but if anyone else has information which may assist with our investigation, please contact us quoting reference 12230055973.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Speaking earlier today, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the service was aware of the video.

They said: “This was unauthorised and as soon as he was spotted, the appliance was safely brought to a stop.

“Our crew checked for injuries before expressing their concerns around the dangerous behaviour.

“The man, who was joined by two others on foot, became verbally aggressive and abusive towards our crew – treating our staff in this way is completely unacceptable and this matter has been reported to North Yorkshire Police.

“We know most people would know how reckless this behaviour was, it could have led to some very serious injuries, if not worse.

“But we are well aware of the power of social media. If your children have viewed this footage, please talk to them about how dangerous this behaviour is – if we had received an emergency call, we could be writing a very different statement this morning.”