But the Labour MP says this does not mean she opposes the proposed dualling of the A64.

Ms Maskell met with Highways England last week, who she says are considering three options, with some of the ‘detailed’ work still to be done.

The MP told the Press: “The transfer from car to public transport is essential along this route, not least for Government to place the TransPennine Express into public ownership due to its complete failure to deliver a reliable service.

“At the same time, we need to see a comprehensive bus service out of York. With the devolution deal for North Yorkshire, set to commence in just over a year’s time it is essential that the focus is on creating a carbon negative future, which would argue that cleaner modes of transport must be prioritised over expensive road building projects, which are only ever a temporary fix.”

She continued: “I have particularly asked Highways England to consider safe cycling paths to take people to the FERA Science campus and safe intersections as the Hopgrove Junction with York’s outer-ring road. There is no excuse for not improving public transport when the climate challenge is so acute.”

Asked if this meant she opposed the upgrade, Ms Maskell responded: “The justification for the project without putting the alternatives in place could lead to extensive expenditure on a carbon heavy project, as opposed to cleaner and cheaper options being fully explored.

“Because of the failure to make a clean transport transition over the last decade, the largest road building plan in the history of our country is now being planned. I just don’t think that this is intelligent thinking.

“Highways England are not accountable for their contribution to reducing transport emissions, but Government have failed them to engineer the other changes which are essential.”

She added: “I am therefore not opposing the reason why it is believed that this is the right choice if nothing else is done, rather saying do the things that would really make a difference. We see progressive countries doing this, so the UK must not fall behind, not least North Yorkshire.”