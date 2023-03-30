Brian White, 59, was working for Kelkay Limited when he was operating a forklift truck at the company’s site in Heck and Pollington Lane, Pollington, East Yorkshire, on June 15 2020.

Brian was fatally injured when the lorry he was loading was moved by the driver, pulling the forklift truck over and trapping him underneath.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found Kelkay Limited’s risk assessment failed to take into account the possibility of lorries moving while they are being loaded. HSE said it also found that the systems of work provided for ensuring that vehicles were not moved during loading activities were inadequate.

Kelkay Limited was found guilty of breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The company was fined £600,000 and ordered to pay £20,848.71 in costs at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court today (March 30).

Brian’s eldest son, Barry, said: “Not a day goes by without me thinking of my dad and how we have lost a massive part of our family. He was our rock who we could turn to for advice and help. We have lost a friend and a father and a grandad all in one go.

“He was a well-known part of the local area and his loss has affected many people around the community.

“We miss him so much. It still upsets me to this day and we will always remember him. Rest in peace dad.”

Brian’s partner Joan added: “Brian went to work on that day but didn’t return home through no fault of his own.

“We had made plans for the future together but then everything was turned upside down on that day.

“My life was then a total disaster from that day.”

Meanwhile, HSE inspector John Boyle, said: “This incident could have been avoided by implementing the correct control measures and safe working practices.”

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”