The crowds were at Pearly Cow, a new restaurant at Clifton, which is the first of several such venues planned nationally.

Brothers Tristran, James and Tom Guest are opening the restaurants as part of their boutique hotel group, Guesthouse, which they launched in 2021.

James said: “York has an exciting foodie scene, and we feel what we bring will compliment that.”

York’s Pearly Cow is a 1 Clifton, a short walk from the city walls, at the former Grange Hotel.

The Georgian building has been renovated and refurbished, with plans also submitted to City of York Council recently for new signage to forge the identity of York’s newest restaurant.

Pearly Cow bosses stress the restaurant is not solely for the use of hotel guests next door, but the wider public are also promised a warm welcome and great food.

Last weekend’s launch event, attended by guests including York Lord Mayor David Carr, was “a fantastic event,” they said.

Pearly Crow has a ‘fire and ice’ theme and offers a range of high-quality meat, vegetable and seafood dishes, with supplies sourced locally wherever possible.

Dishes such as ‘The Pearly Cow’ were served featuring R&J Butchers 45-day aged beef tartare with oyster cream and Exmoor caviar, plus the extremely popular kale doughnuts!

There was also Pearly Cow’s signature Fruit de Mer, which showcased some delicious fresh seafood from Hodgson’s fish, plus salt cod tacos and rump steak.

This was all washed down with some of the best bubbles from Sussex and France.

During the launch week, which began last Saturday, the restaurant has been ‘fully booked.’

“This is a fantastic start for Pearly Cow and we look forward to welcoming many more people through the doors,” said a restaurant spokesperson.

They added: “Keep an eye out for some fantastic events that are planned over the coming months, including a monthly Jazz night and our extremely popular Afternoon Sea event, which is our take on traditional Afternoon Sea but with layers of fresh seafood and bottomless rose too!”

Pearly Cow in York is open from Monday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Already, the restaurant is starting to earn rave reviews on TripAdvisor.

The first said: “Absolutely stunning restaurant. The food was fantastic, the setting was very relaxing and peaceful. All the staff were very welcoming and friendly.

“We had an amazing night. We will definitely be returning. What a striking opening night! Can’t wait to return.”

Another added thanks for a fantastic evening, praising friendly, efficient staff, who delivered delicious cocktails swiftly, with tasty dishes, steaks “cooked to perfection” and a well-thought-out wine list.

They added: “The restaurant was clean, elegant and looked beautiful. The ambience was lovely.”